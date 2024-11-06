Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit declines 18.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.12% to Rs 227.04 croreNet profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port declined 18.19% to Rs 75.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 92.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.12% to Rs 227.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 252.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales227.04252.61 -10 OPM %58.3959.63 -PBDT155.55170.88 -9 PBT126.42142.09 -11 NP75.4992.28 -18
