Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit declines 18.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit declines 18.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Sales decline 10.12% to Rs 227.04 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port declined 18.19% to Rs 75.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 92.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.12% to Rs 227.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 252.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales227.04252.61 -10 OPM %58.3959.63 -PBDT155.55170.88 -9 PBT126.42142.09 -11 NP75.4992.28 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Piramal group

Piramal Pharma soars 13% on heavy volumes; up 42% in 2 weeks post Q2 show

BJP Flag, BJP

Maharashtra polls: BJP expels 40 rebel leaders for defying party directives

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 800 pts at 80,250; Nifty at 24,450; Trump in lead over Harris

S Jaishankar, Australian PM Anthony Albanese

LIVE updates: EAM Jaishankar calls on Australian PM Albanese to discuss ties

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

How to make the most of your equity SIP investments? Decoding 7-5-3-1 rule

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayACME Solar IPO Android 16 Release Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon