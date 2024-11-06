Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 47.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.48% to Rs 15.96 croreNet profit of Divyashakti declined 47.17% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.48% to Rs 15.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15.9619.82 -19 OPM %2.943.78 -PBDT1.222.25 -46 PBT0.611.64 -63 NP0.561.06 -47
