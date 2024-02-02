Gujarat Poly Electronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 3.77 croreNet profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics remain constant at Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.773.90 -3 OPM %7.698.46 -PBDT0.440.44 0 PBT0.390.39 0 NP0.390.39 0
