Gujarat Poly Electronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 3.77 crore
Net profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics remain constant at Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.773.90 -3 OPM %7.698.46 -PBDT0.440.44 0 PBT0.390.39 0 NP0.390.39 0
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

