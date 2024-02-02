Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit declines 20.68% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 38.88% to Rs 27.90 croreNet profit of Vaishali Pharma declined 20.68% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 38.88% to Rs 27.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales27.9020.09 39 OPM %10.5417.72 -PBDT2.983.67 -19 PBT2.863.55 -19 NP2.112.66 -21
