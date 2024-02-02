Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit declines 20.68% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 38.88% to Rs 27.90 crore

Net profit of Vaishali Pharma declined 20.68% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 38.88% to Rs 27.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.27.9020.0910.5417.722.983.672.863.552.112.66