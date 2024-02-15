Sensex (    %)
                        
Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales decline 13.44% to Rs 7.15 crore
Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries declined 10.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.44% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7.158.26 -13 OPM %3.365.57 -PBDT0.540.61 -11 PBT0.210.28 -25 NP0.180.20 -10
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

