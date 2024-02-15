Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 13.44% to Rs 7.15 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries declined 10.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.44% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.7.158.263.365.570.540.610.210.280.180.20