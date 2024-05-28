Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1140.00% to Rs 0.62 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 119.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 125.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 747.27% to Rs 4.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Gujarat State Financial Corporation reported to Rs 29.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 30.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1140.00% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.620.054.660.55-29.03-1880.0030.69-607.27-30.77-31.83-122.98-128.91-30.77-31.83-122.98-128.91-29.57-30.67-119.21-125.15