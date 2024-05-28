Business Standard
Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 1140.00% to Rs 0.62 crore
Net Loss of Gujarat State Financial Corporation reported to Rs 29.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 30.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1140.00% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 119.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 125.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 747.27% to Rs 4.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.620.05 1140 4.660.55 747 OPM %-29.03-1880.00 -30.69-607.27 - PBDT-30.77-31.83 3 -122.98-128.91 5 PBT-30.77-31.83 3 -122.98-128.91 5 NP-29.57-30.67 4 -119.21-125.15 5
First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

