Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.66 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs -0.97 crore

Net Loss of Gujarat State Financial Corporation reported to Rs 31.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 30.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales-0.970.02 PL OPM %186.604800.00 -PBDT-33.21-30.29 -10 PBT-33.21-30.29 -10 NP-31.66-30.40 -4

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

