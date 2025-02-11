Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat State Petronet Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is quoting at Rs 308.85, down 4.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.44% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% rally in NIFTY and a 17.73% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 308.85, down 4.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23089. The Sensex is at 76320.65, down 1.28%.Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has lost around 8.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32109.9, down 2.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.57 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 18.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

