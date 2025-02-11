Business Standard

State Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

State Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 730.5, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.19% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% rally in NIFTY and a 10.03% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 730.5, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23089. The Sensex is at 76320.65, down 1.28%.State Bank of India has gained around 0.14% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 2.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49981, down 1.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.86 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 730.65, down 1.26% on the day. State Bank of India jumped 3.19% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% rally in NIFTY and a 10.03% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 9.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

