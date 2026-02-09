Gujarat State Petronet Ltd up for third straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is quoting at Rs 313.5, up 2.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.67% in last one year as compared to a 10.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.9% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 313.5, up 2.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 25832.9. The Sensex is at 83979.52, up 0.48%. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has risen around 2.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36451.7, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

