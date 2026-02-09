Monday, February 09, 2026 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 2.94%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 92, up 2.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.31% in last one year as compared to a 10.5% slide in NIFTY and a 9.13% slide in the Nifty Media.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 92, up 2.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 25835.95. The Sensex is at 83984.13, up 0.48%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has gained around 2.3% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1390.75, up 3.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.48 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

