Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd and Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 February 2026.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 120.16 at 11:38 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9332 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3204 shares in the past one month.

 

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 100.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14156 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd surged 18.41% to Rs 201.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 767 shares in the past one month.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd rose 15.52% to Rs 20.91. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd gained 15.32% to Rs 261.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48969 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

