After the closure of the first round of offerings, Gulshan Polyols has been allocated a quantity, for additional supply of 11396 Kilolitres of Ethanol for Q3 and Q4 (ESY) till 31 October 2024 from its 500 KLPD Ethanol plant at Boregaon having an estimated order value of Rs 78.43 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Gulshan Polyols had participated in a tender Ethanol tender No. 1000410082 floated by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) inviting various molasses and grain based distilleries for supplying Ethanol under EBPP during Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) till 31 October 2024 at their various locations across the country.