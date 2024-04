At meeting held on 06 April 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Rossari Biotech at its meeting held on 06 April 2024 has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) with an estimate aggregate Capital outlay of over AED 0.40 million in tranches (approximately Rs. 9.08 Million).