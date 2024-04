Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Strides Pharma Science announced that a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection was conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the Formulations Facility of Strides Alathur, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, at Alathur, Chennai during the week of 01 April 2024 to 05 April 2024. The inspection closed with two observations.