Gulshan Polyols has received an order against tender floated by Excise Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh for supplying of Country Liquor for a approx. quantity of 66.2 lakhs proof litre in three districts of Madhya Pradesh i.e. Chhindwara, Balaghat and Singrauli, for the financial year 2024-2025.