Jubilant Ingrevia partners with O2 Renewable

To power its manufacturing facilities from green energy

This partnership marks a significant step for the Company towards establishing renewable energy power generation using hybrid open excess through solar and wind sources. It aims to access renewable energy through a captive arrangement, fulfilling the Company's power requirements and meeting its increasing demand from green energy to power its manufacturing facilities at Gajraula, Uttar Pradesh and Savli, Gujarat.

This represents an important milestone in the Company's sustainability journey by reducing dependence on non-renewable energy sources and reducing its carbon footprint.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Jubilant Ingrevia announced that it has partnered with O2 Renewable Energy XVIII ('O2 Renewable', a group company of O2 Power SG, Singapore), a leading renewable energy developer.