Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indoco Remedies is acquiring land (which was previously held by the Company on leasehold rights) admeasuring 2,860.75 square meters situated at Plot No.18/A of Mahal Industrial Estate, Village Mulgaon, Taluka Andheri, District Mumbai Suburban from an unrelated third-party seller Saldanha Realty and Infrastructure LLP for the expansion plans of the Company. Accordingly, the Company executed the Indenture of Conveyance for the purchase of the aforesaid land.