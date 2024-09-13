H.G. Infra Engg rises on bagging order worth Rs 716 cr

H.G. Infra Engineering gained 3.83% to Rs 1,559.90 after the firm announced that it has received a letter from the Central Railway for an order worth Rs 716.11 crore.

The bid project cost stood at Rs 716.11 crore and the project is expected to be completed within 30 months.

H G Infra Engineering is primarily involved in the construction of roads and highways in Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. HGIEL is accredited AA class by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Government of Rajasthan (GoR) and is registered as an SS class contractor by the Military Engineer Services (MES).

The project entails construction of new broad gauge line between Dhule Borvihir to Nardana section of Central Railway on engineering, procurement & construction (EPC mode).