H.G. Infra Engg rises on bagging order worth Rs 716 cr

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
H.G. Infra Engineering gained 3.83% to Rs 1,559.90 after the firm announced that it has received a letter from the Central Railway for an order worth Rs 716.11 crore.
The project entails construction of new broad gauge line between Dhule Borvihir to Nardana section of Central Railway on engineering, procurement & construction (EPC mode).
The bid project cost stood at Rs 716.11 crore and the project is expected to be completed within 30 months.
H G Infra Engineering is primarily involved in the construction of roads and highways in Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. HGIEL is accredited AA class by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Government of Rajasthan (GoR) and is registered as an SS class contractor by the Military Engineer Services (MES).
 
The companys consolidated net profit increased 8.1% to Rs 162.57 crore on 13.1% rise in net sales to Rs 1,528.04 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

