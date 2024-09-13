National Aluminium Company Ltd Spurts 1.81%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 10.69% over last one month compared to 5.01% gain in BSE Metal index and 5.04% rise in the SENSEX
National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 1.81% today to trade at Rs 182.7. The BSE Metal index is up 0.58% to quote at 31831.68. The index is up 5.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 1.25% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 1.07% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 35.57 % over last one year compared to the 23.06% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 10.69% over last one month compared to 5.01% gain in BSE Metal index and 5.04% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 81714 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.95 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 209.6 on 09 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 88.21 on 25 Sep 2023.
