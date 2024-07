Powered by Capital Market - Live News

H.G. Infra Engineering has received a Letter of Acceptance dated 10 July 2024, from Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) for grant of Lease for commercial development on railway land at Abu Road Bungalow no. 102 at Abu Road (NWR) Measuring 8034.10 Sqm for a period of 60 years.