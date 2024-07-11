Business Standard
HPL Electric zooms after bagging smart meter supply contracts worth Rs 2,100 crore

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
HPL Electric & Power zoomed 11.14% to Rs 521.30 after the company announced that it has received work orders of Rs 2,100.71 crore from its regular leading customers.
The contract is for supplying smart meters in the normal course of business.
The value of the aforementioned contract is nearly 0.70 times the full market capitalization of HPL Electric, which as of previous close stood at Rs 3,016.01 crore.
HPL Electric & Power leading players and Indias fastest growing electrical and power distribution equipment manufacturer with products ranging from industrial and domestic circuit protection switchgears, cables, energy saving meters, CFL & LED lamps.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 21.87% to Rs 13.71 crore on a 16.91% increase in revenue to Rs 424.09 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.
First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

