H.G. Infra Engineering secures NHAI road project in State of Odisha
H.G. Infra Engineering has been declared as L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a project entailing the construction of new Six-lane Access Controlled Capital Region Ring Road Package-III from Gobindpur (NH-55) to Tangi near Bandola Toll Plaza (NH-16), from Design Ch. Km. 70+995 to Km. 111+325 in the State of Odisha under NH(O) on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The company bid project cost is Rs 1,582.11 crore.
First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 9:31 AM IST