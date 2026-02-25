Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
H.G. Infra Engineering secures NHAI road project in State of Odisha

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
H.G. Infra Engineering has been declared as L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a project entailing the construction of new Six-lane Access Controlled Capital Region Ring Road Package-III from Gobindpur (NH-55) to Tangi near Bandola Toll Plaza (NH-16), from Design Ch. Km. 70+995 to Km. 111+325 in the State of Odisha under NH(O) on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The company bid project cost is Rs 1,582.11 crore.

AJR Infra & Tolling reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Carbon Specialities standalone net profit rises 1666.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Jayshree Nirman reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ganpati Plastfab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

DIC India standalone net profit declines 36.22% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

