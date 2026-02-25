Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Carbon Specialities standalone net profit rises 1666.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Carbon Specialities standalone net profit rises 1666.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 186.60% to Rs 2.78 crore

Net profit of Carbon Specialities rose 1666.67% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 186.60% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.780.97 187 OPM %66.19-11.34 -PBDT1.84-0.11 LP PBT1.84-0.11 LP NP1.590.09 1667

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

