Carbon Specialities standalone net profit rises 1666.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 186.60% to Rs 2.78 croreNet profit of Carbon Specialities rose 1666.67% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 186.60% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.780.97 187 OPM %66.19-11.34 -PBDT1.84-0.11 LP PBT1.84-0.11 LP NP1.590.09 1667
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST