Carbon Specialities standalone net profit rises 1666.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Carbon Specialities rose 1666.67% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 186.60% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

