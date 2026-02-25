Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DIC India standalone net profit declines 36.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 5.78% to Rs 231.08 crore

Net profit of DIC India declined 36.22% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.78% to Rs 231.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 218.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.05% to Rs 17.38 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.54 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.24% to Rs 888.37 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 877.52 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales231.08218.46 6 888.37877.52 1 OPM %5.124.31 -4.474.15 - PBDT13.4913.37 1 44.3844.24 0 PBT8.568.63 -1 26.0125.15 3 NP4.567.15 -36 17.3819.54 -11

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

