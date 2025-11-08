H. S. India standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.99% to Rs 5.81 croreNet profit of H. S. India declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.99% to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.816.18 -6 OPM %10.5015.86 -PBDT0.400.54 -26 PBT0.190.32 -41 NP0.110.15 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content