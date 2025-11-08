Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bengal Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Bengal Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Bengal Steel Industries declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.15 0 OPM %53.3360.00 -PBDT0.080.09 -11 PBT0.080.09 -11 NP0.070.09 -22

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

