Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Soroco

For collaboration in automation and AI-led services

Happiest Minds Technologies announced its strategic partnership with Soroco, an AI company. Through this partnership with Soroco, Happiest Minds brings intelligence to automation discovery with process and task mining.

Leveraging Soroco's flagship Scout AI model, which generates a work graph (a map of hidden pain points teams face and their impact on business outcomes), and their combined expertise in graph technology and digital automation solutions, the partnership aims to help organizations solve complex business problems, make data-driven decisions, improve operational efficiency and cost savings, and ultimately discover, monitor, and improve their operational processes

