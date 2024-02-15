Sensex (    %)
                        
FMCG shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 121.94 points or 0.63% at 19287.07 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Jyothy Labs Ltd (down 2.69%), Venkys (India) Ltd (down 2.4%),Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (down 1.99%),Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (down 1.42%),ITC Ltd (down 1.38%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Britannia Industries Ltd (down 1.3%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.28%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 1.27%), S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (down 1.21%), and Nestle India Ltd (down 1.11%).
On the other hand, BCL Industries Ltd (up 8.83%), GRM Overseas Ltd (up 5.2%), and DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (up 3.84%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 282.02 or 0.39% at 72104.85.
The Nifty 50 index was up 103.9 points or 0.48% at 21943.95.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 573.59 points or 1.28% at 45370.18.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 146.58 points or 1.1% at 13511.21.
On BSE,2391 shares were trading in green, 1403 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

