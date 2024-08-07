Happy Forgings consolidated net profit declines 0.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.53% to Rs 341.47 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Happy Forgings declined 0.37% to Rs 63.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 64.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 341.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 329.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.341.47329.8228.5830.38103.84100.9385.8285.4763.8064.04