Ruchi Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 55.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.76% to Rs 15.79 crore

Net profit of Ruchi Infrastructure declined 55.01% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 15.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.