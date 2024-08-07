Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 61.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.45% to Rs 245.98 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 61.70% to Rs 109.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.45% to Rs 245.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 214.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.245.98214.9260.7949.25172.85123.83143.7995.14109.6867.83