Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Happy Forgings wins multi-year export order for supply of axle components for e-SUVs

Image

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Happy Forgings has received an order for supply of axle components for electric SUVs in US passenger vehicle segment from a leading global manufacturer and supplier of automotive components. The supplies commence from Q3FY25 upto FY2032.
The value of the order is approximately Rs 50 crore per annum on fully ramped up supply volume and approximately Rs 320-350 crore for the entire period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon