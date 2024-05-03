Happy Forgings wins multi-year export order for supply of axle components for e-SUVs

The value of the order is approximately Rs 50 crore per annum on fully ramped up supply volume and approximately Rs 320-350 crore for the entire period.

Happy Forgings has received an order for supply of axle components for electric SUVs in US passenger vehicle segment from a leading global manufacturer and supplier of automotive components. The supplies commence from Q3FY25 upto FY2032.