Happy Forgings wins multi-year export order for supply of axle components for e-SUVs

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Happy Forgings has received an order for supply of axle components for electric SUVs in US passenger vehicle segment from a leading global manufacturer and supplier of automotive components. The supplies commence from Q3FY25 upto FY2032.
The value of the order is approximately Rs 50 crore per annum on fully ramped up supply volume and approximately Rs 320-350 crore for the entire period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: May 03 2024 | 11:37 AM IST