Volumes jump at Ajanta Pharma Ltd counter

Coforge Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 May 2024.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 39704 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3761 shares. The stock increased 7.12% to Rs.2,392.00. Volumes stood at 7252 shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd recorded volume of 89225 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13815 shares. The stock lost 8.78% to Rs.4,548.55. Volumes stood at 7518 shares in the last session.

Cummins India Ltd recorded volume of 29005 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8118 shares. The stock gained 2.97% to Rs.3,402.05. Volumes stood at 8627 shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 8359 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2582 shares. The stock gained 3.58% to Rs.2,769.40. Volumes stood at 1063 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd registered volume of 1.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63098 shares. The stock rose 1.64% to Rs.1,642.45. Volumes stood at 52656 shares in the last session.

