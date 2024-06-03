Business Standard
SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.77 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 21.15 crore
Net loss of SAB Industries reported to Rs 16.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 21.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 179.38% to Rs 38.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 45.52 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.150 0 45.520 0 OPM %-62.030 -7.430 - PBDT-16.479.91 PL 39.2914.15 178 PBT-16.629.87 PL 39.0514.02 179 NP-16.779.95 PL 38.8913.92 179
First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

