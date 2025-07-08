Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, MSP Steel & Power Ltd, Shiva Cement Ltd and Shiva Texyarn Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2025.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, MSP Steel & Power Ltd, Shiva Cement Ltd and Shiva Texyarn Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2025.

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd soared 13.74% to Rs 486.85 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20083 shares in the past one month.

 

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd surged 10.09% to Rs 770. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5258 shares in the past one month.

MSP Steel & Power Ltd spiked 7.88% to Rs 29.58. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50237 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Cement Ltd spurt 7.54% to Rs 41.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd jumped 6.92% to Rs 217. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 655 shares in the past one month.

US dollar index speculative longs stay near 4-year low

NLC India's board OKs to invest Rs 1,630-cr in subsidiary

North Eastern Region District Sustainable Development Goals Index shows a rise 85% of districts show increase in composite score

Alok Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

EPL allots 1.5 lakh equity shares under ESOS

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

