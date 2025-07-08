Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculative longs stay near 4-year low

US dollar index speculative longs stay near 4-year low

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

US dollar index speculators slightly reduced net short position but continue to stay near 4-year low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 4282 contracts in the data reported through July 01, 2025, showing a decrease of 1752 net position compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NLC India's board OKs to invest Rs 1,630-cr in subsidiary

NLC India's board OKs to invest Rs 1,630-cr in subsidiary

North Eastern Region District Sustainable Development Goals Index shows a rise 85% of districts show increase in composite score

North Eastern Region District Sustainable Development Goals Index shows a rise 85% of districts show increase in composite score

Alok Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Alok Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

EPL allots 1.5 lakh equity shares under ESOS

EPL allots 1.5 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Textile shares soar after US tariffs weaken Bangladesh's edge

Textile shares soar after US tariffs weaken Bangladesh's edge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend Stock TodaySamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon