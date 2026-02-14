Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Harish Textile Engineers reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.51 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Sales rise 6.28% to Rs 35.35 crore

Net profit of Harish Textile Engineers reported to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.28% to Rs 35.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales35.3533.26 6 OPM %10.214.45 -PBDT2.810.65 332 PBT2.370.22 977 NP1.51-0.39 LP

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

