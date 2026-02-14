Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit declines 97.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.89% to Rs 0.80 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Industrial Finance declined 97.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.89% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.800.94-578.7562.770.020.590.010.580.010.43

