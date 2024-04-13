Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Harsha Engineers International enters into agreement with Umra Group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Harsha Engineers International has entered into an agreement with Umbra Group S.p.A on 12 April 2024.
In accordance with the agreement, the company has been appointed as the exclusive authorized agency of Umbra Group for repair, marketing, promotion, and sale of industrial ball screws, linear actuators, electro-spindles, milling heads or other manufactured components (products) within the territory of India and the company wishes to market, promote, repair and sell the Products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon