Harsha Engineers International enters into agreement with Umra Group

In accordance with the agreement, the company has been appointed as the exclusive authorized agency of Umbra Group for repair, marketing, promotion, and sale of industrial ball screws, linear actuators, electro-spindles, milling heads or other manufactured components (products) within the territory of India and the company wishes to market, promote, repair and sell the Products.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Harsha Engineers International has entered into an agreement with Umbra Group S.p.A on 12 April 2024.