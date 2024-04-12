Subex partners with leading telecom operator in the APAC region

Subex's AI-based solution to transform operator's assurance capabilities

Subex has announced a deal win with a leading telecom operator in the APAC region. This deal, signed by Subex (Asia Pacific) , (wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) leveraging Subex's advanced Business Assurance solution on HyperSense, marks the continuation of a productive alliance that spans over 15 years, building on the ROC Revenue Assurance system's success.

The operator is poised to emerge as a visionary leader in telecom technology, striving to deliver unparalleled 5G connectivity, integrated solutions, and an enhanced customer experience. This ambition is supported by the partnership with Subex, aimed at enhancing service quality and providing superior connectivity and integrated solutions.

This initiative is expected to transform the operator's approach to Business Assurance. Utilizing Subex's AI-based solutions, the operator plans to enhance its assurance capabilities significantly, address a wider array of risks, and elevate its operational maturity. It's a strategic step designed to proactively manage risks, particularly those emerging in the evolving 5G landscape, enabling rapid innovation and growth in the digital ecosystem.

