Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Haryana Capfin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Haryana Capfin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Sales decline 90.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net loss of Haryana Capfin reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 90.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.050.50 -90 OPM %-180.0072.00 -PBDT-0.090.36 PL PBT-0.090.36 PL NP-0.060.24 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Surya India standalone net profit rises 42.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Surya India standalone net profit rises 42.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Morn Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Morn Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Money Masters Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 471.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Money Masters Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 471.43% in the December 2025 quarter

City Online Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

City Online Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Landmarc Leisure Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Landmarc Leisure Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today