Money Masters Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 471.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Money Masters Leasing & Finance rose 471.43% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 171.88% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.870.3245.9821.880.400.070.400.070.400.07

