Money Masters Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 471.43% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 171.88% to Rs 0.87 croreNet profit of Money Masters Leasing & Finance rose 471.43% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 171.88% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.870.32 172 OPM %45.9821.88 -PBDT0.400.07 471 PBT0.400.07 471 NP0.400.07 471
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Landmarc Leisure Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:31 AM IST