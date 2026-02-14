Surya India standalone net profit rises 42.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.83% to Rs 2.35 crore

Net profit of Surya India rose 42.50% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.83% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.351.8172.3465.191.691.171.480.961.140.80

