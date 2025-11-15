Haryana Capfin standalone net profit declines 2.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.31% to Rs 6.05 croreNet profit of Haryana Capfin declined 2.00% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.31% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.056.13 -1 OPM %97.5297.72 -PBDT5.906.02 -2 PBT5.906.02 -2 NP4.424.51 -2
