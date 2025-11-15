Steel Exchange India standalone net profit declines 22.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.22% to Rs 231.76 croreNet profit of Steel Exchange India declined 22.43% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.22% to Rs 231.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 261.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales231.76261.06 -11 OPM %11.8510.28 -PBDT9.348.65 8 PBT2.112.72 -22 NP2.112.72 -22
