Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 37.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.10% to Rs 3.84 croreNet profit of Coral India Finance & Housing declined 37.63% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 41.10% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.846.52 -41 OPM %79.6983.28 -PBDT4.056.98 -42 PBT4.036.96 -42 NP3.535.66 -38
