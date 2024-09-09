Hathway Cable & Datacom divests its entire 51% stake in Hathway Prime

Hathway Prime is a non-operating company and its contribution to the consolidated turnover and networth of the Company for the FY2023-24 was NIL.

Hathway Cable & Datacom has sold its entire 51% stake in its subsidiary, Hathway Prime Cable & Datacom to Manmohan Singh Bajwa for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 7,80,300/-. With this transaction, Hathway Prime has ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company effective from today.