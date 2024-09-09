Business Standard
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility reveal brand name of 4 wheeler EV - The all-new Mahindra 'e-ZEO'

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
On World EV Day, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (MLMML), the pioneer in transforming last mile mobility in India with its market-leading e3Ws, has revealed the name of its all-new commercial electric four-wheeler. MLMML's latest breakthrough in sustainable mobility: the all-new electric four-wheeler will be called 'eZEO'. The name 'e-ZEO', stands for "Zero Emission Option", unequivocally conveys the environmental benefits of the electric vehicle. It resonates with the Company's mission: to electrify the last-mile transportation and help customers prosper in their lives.
The all-new Mahindra 'e-ZEO' will be a compelling EV option in the ICE-dominated SCV category. The 'e-ZEO' comes with an efficient high-voltage architecture that gives superior energy efficiency, higher range and faster charging times. This along with a compelling cost advantage, will make it the ideal choice for businesses.
World EV Day, celebrated every year on September 9, marks a global commitment to sustainable transportation. The launch of the 'e-ZEO' is a testament to Mahindra's dedication to advancing this movement and driving the transition to a greener future.
First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

