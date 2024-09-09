Business Standard
Wonder Electricals sets up 128 KW solar power plant

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Wonder Electricals has taken a significant step towards sustainable and green energy by investing in a 128 kilowatt solar power plant.
The solar power plant is situated at Hyderabad Factory located at Plot No. 4, Industrial Park Kucharam Village, Manoharabad Mandal, Medak, Hyderabad, Telangana- 502336 and has become operational now. In a strategic move to harness sustainable energy sources and mitigate electricity costs incurred during the production process.
First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

