Wonder Electricals sets up 128 KW solar power plant

The solar power plant is situated at Hyderabad Factory located at Plot No. 4, Industrial Park Kucharam Village, Manoharabad Mandal, Medak, Hyderabad, Telangana- 502336 and has become operational now. In a strategic move to harness sustainable energy sources and mitigate electricity costs incurred during the production process.

Wonder Electricals has taken a significant step towards sustainable and green energy by investing in a 128 kilowatt solar power plant.